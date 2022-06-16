A Weyers Cave man is accused of shooting and killing his brother at a Rockingham County business on Wednesday night.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Mast and Brunk at 917 Cottontail Trail near Pleasant Valley for reports of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, deputies found Ronald Dennis Brunk, 63, of Harrisonburg, unresponsive on the floor, police said.
A deputy began to administer CPR and determined that Brunk had been shot in the chest. City and county emergency medical technicians arrived shortly on the scene and declared Brunk deceased, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators discovered Brunk had been in a family dispute with his younger brother, Richard Dwayne Brunk, 60, of Weyers Cave.
Police said Richard Brunk was arrested at his Augusta County residence without incident. He faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and is being held in Rockingham County Jail without bond.
(1) comment
I assume Mast & Brunk is a place of business.
Horrendous and disgusting that brothers for 60+ years solved a dispute this way.
