It's not an issue unique to Rockingham County Public Schools, but it is one that has necessitated a policy change.
Rockingham County Public Schools, like those across the country, have seen an uptick in students vaping THC on campus, said Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration.
"We noticed it really significantly this year," Alderfer said. "The number of cases is three times as much" as it was before this school year, he said.
When a student violates the school's alcohol or drug policy they are suspended for at least 10 days and the student and their family sit down with a hearing officer. The hearing officer decides what happens next -- whether after the suspension the student remains in their home school, attends alternative school or night school, and if the offense warrants a longer suspension. The hearing officer can suspend the student for up to 264 days, but only the School Board can expel a student.
A policy revision that has been proposed would make a second offense an immediate out-of-school suspension for 10 days. The policy previously did not make note of the consequence of a second offense.
The policy revision would also place first-time offenders on academic probation for 90 days and would require the completion of a drug and alcohol program.
The policy also added the use of THC vaping specifically to the list of banned substances.
"These vape pens are ubiquitous, because people have had them for nicotine," Alderfer said, adding that vape pens are much easier for students to get their hands on.
THC vaping has also been a problem for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
"Our Policies 413, 512, and 673, identical but in different chapters of the manual to cover different audiences, were put into place a few years ago around the time there was a change in the law in [Virginia] and Congress was working on additional vaping legislation," Richards said. "The student code of conduct is where this behavior is regulated with defined consequences. I don't know if there has been an uptick recently, but I do know that it is a persistent challenge that we face."
