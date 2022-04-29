PORT REPUBLIC — The Port Republic Museum has new ownership, officials announced Wednesday.
In a statement, the Society of Port Republic Preservationists said the Port Republic Museum and its assets would be transferred to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District.
The district is managed by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. Officials said in the statement that the transfer would give them the ability to preserve and promote Port Republic’s history by combining the local knowledge of the preservationists with the expertise of the district.
“The Battlefields Foundation is pleased to be able to help our great friends and partners in Port Republic,” said Keven Walker, CEO of the National Historic District, in a statement. “The Port Republic Museum is an important site for interpreting the history of the Shenandoah Valley.”
The Port Republic Museum is located in the Frank Kemper House, which was built in the 1800s. During the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby’s body was brought to the house after he was killed in June 1862.
The building was also central to other Civil War events, including Stonewall Jackson’s escape from capture and the Battle of Port Republic in 1862, and Union troops marching and burning mills in 1864 on their way to the Battle of Piedmont.
In 1992, the preservationist society purchased the house and converted it into the Port Republic Museum and visitor center. The museum boasts an array of artifacts and exhibits, including the pre-Civil War River Room, the Civil War-era Turner Ashby Room, the Keeping Room documenting happenings after the war to today, and the Discovery Room for research.
Officials said the district has provided nearly $50,000 in grants to the preservationist society and helped fund projects such as wayside interpretive signs, a self-guided tour of the village, building repairs, exhibits and improvements at the Port Republic Riverside Graveyard.
“We’ve been fortunate to work with the great people at the Society of Port Republic Preservationists for over 20 years,” Walker said in the statement.
The Port Republic Museum has faced its share of challenges over the years, including a decrease in volunteers and supporters, and the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the facility to be closed for a period of time, according to a press release. Officials said they were concerned about the museum’s future, and reached out to the National Historic District for help.
“Having worked with people at the Battlefields Foundation [National Historic District] for many years, we were confident that they were the right organization to safeguard and continue the museum’s mission,” Tamara Gibson, president of the preservationist society, said in the press release.
Walker said the district is “glad to step in to help protect the museum and its collection.”
“[W]e’re eager to continue the Society’s outstanding work,” he said in the press release. “We will continue to tell the entire history of Port Republic — not just the Civil War era, but also the rest of its history, from its settlement and days as a bustling river port through its post-war history to today.”
Officials said the National Historic District is working on a new schedule and operating hours for the museum, and will pursue upgrades for the wayside signs for the village and completing a cellphone audio tour. The audio tour would be a series developed by the district, including one for Civil War sites in Winchester, and an in-development tour for New Market.
“The transfer helps secure the museum’s future, and guarantees long term protection of the museum, its artifacts and archives,” Gibson said. “Having worked with the Battlefields Foundation for many years, we knew they were the perfect custodians to take responsibility for these assets.”
The Shenandoah Valley National Battlefields National Historic District was created by Congress in 1996, and encompasses Rockingham, Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, and the cities of Harrisonburg, Winchester, Staunton and Waynesboro.
