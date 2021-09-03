A section of Buttermilk Creek Road in Rockingham County, between Harpine Highway and Kratzer Road, will be closed today as emergency repairs are made to a Norfolk Southern Railway crossing, according to a press release.
The road closure will begin at 8:30 a.m., and it is expected to reopen by the end of the day, weather permitting.
Travelers heading east of the work zone will be redirected to Va. 753, then to Linville Edom onto Va. 42 to return to Buttermilk Creek Road.
Those heading west of the work zone will be detoured onto Va. 42, then to Linville Edom Road onto Va. 753, returning to Buttermilk Creek Road.
Additional traffic alerts and information can be obtained by dialing 511.
— Staff Report
