FULKS RUN — All parties can agree that there's a need for additional fire and rescue resources in northwestern Rockingham County.
But the logistics of such plan are still in the works and being discussed.
Last week, County Administrator Stephen King, Supervisor Dewey Ritchie and Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway met with members of the Fulks Run community to discuss the residents' plea for the county to prioritize funding and resources to develop an EMS station in Fulks Run.
"There's no doubt we need to do something in the area," Holloway said.
The county's draft capital improvements program budgets just over $5 million in fiscal year 2027 for an emergency response station in Fulks Run. The CIP hasn't yet been adopted by the board of supervisors.
The CIP is a five-year plan to guide the construction or acquisition of capital projects and doesn't bind the board of supervisors to carry out any such project. The document estimates just over $4 million in fiscal year 2025 for an emergency response station in the southwestern portion of the county.
According to the draft CIP, a station in Fulks Run would not only benefit that community but also Bergton, Broadway, Timberville, northwest Singers Glen and northern Hopkins Gap by providing faster and more efficient services. The Broadway Rescue Squad currently serves the area and responds to more than 3,000 calls annually with an average dispatch to on-scene time of 19 minutes and 37 seconds.
"Dispatch to on-scene times, also known as reaction and response times, under eight minutes are imperative for positive patient outcome on critical incidents," the CIP said.
There are two, 24-hour paid staff crews assigned to the Broadway Rescue emergency response station, and many times, the crews aren't in the station for an extended amount of time on incidents, according to the draft CIP. When crews respond to areas that the Fulks Run station would cover, the ambulance is committed to two hours or more. Agencies that respond into these areas come from Harrisonburg, New Market and Clover Hill, which themselves are already very busy in their own response areas.
"The Fulks Run emergency response station will improve services to the citizens in this area of Rockingham County and as time goes on and the call volumes continue to rise this station will help take the call load off the Broadway Rescue emergency response station," the draft CIP said.
The Fulks Run response station's immediate response are serves approximately 6,400 people, according to the draft CIP.
In a February letter to members of the board of supervisors, the Fulks Run Ruritan Club asked county officials to prioritize funding for a response station in that part of the county and offered to donate a portion of land at the Fulks Run Ruritan Park.
"We write with an urgent request that the County prioritize the needs of this community, recognizing that we have an increased demand for safety needs given the lack of proximity to services, the vastness and remoteness of the area, and the existence of an extremely dangerous roadway connecting two major interstates that brings with it additional traffic and emergency service needs," the letter said.
The letter said the northern end of the county is home to one of its "deadliest roads" — Va. 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road. The road is a "main artery" linking Corridor H and Interstate 81, and "the demand that accompanies this critical roadway taxes local services," the letter said.
It cites a 2019 presentation to residents by VDOT engineer David Morris that estimates approximately 3,000 cars and more than 200 large trucks travel the route daily. From 2016 to June 30, 2019, there were more than 112 reported crashes resulting in fatalities, injuries or damage on Va. 259.
"Residents in the northern end of our county are in desperate need of access to emergency services in a centralized location that will help improve response times, and, ultimately, outcomes," the letter said.
King and Holloway noted there are many facets to creating a new response station: it needs to have a sequenced level of staffing, as well as taking into consideration annual operating costs.
