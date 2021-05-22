Michele DeFreese was nervous to come back to school this year during COVID-19.
The combination of being 51 years old, a single mom and the unknowns at the time of how young children contracted and passed the virus made her wary of heading back to her prekindergarten classroom at Elkton Elementary School.
“And it’s not like you’re not going to hug them,” DeFreese said. “You’re going to hug them because they need so many hugs.”
Despite her concerns, she put her faith in the leaders of Rockingham County Public Schools to make the right decision about when to bring students back and what protocols to follow.
So, she went back to her classroom, although it looked quite different. Prekindergartners are new to a classroom setting in most cases. The point of prekindergarten is to learn how to play, play well with others and in general, learn what being in a classroom is like before kindergarten, DeFreese said.
How were they supposed to learn these crucial things if they had to be 6 feet apart? DeFreese was determined to make it as close to a typical learning environment as she could while keeping her students and herself safe.
With the help of her assistant, Merrill Taylor, as well as custodians, and the support of Principal Blair Harper, DeFreese was able to create social distanced learning stations, similar to those she would have had in her classroom anyway. Instead, they were spread out among two classrooms, and students could only play at a station one at a time. DeFreese also put down squares on her carpet so students could sit in their square and safely talk to classmates in their own squares.
In total, DeFreese set up 28 learning stations, with everything from Legos, to trampolines, balance beams, a basketball area, painting on an easel, a grocery store and two baby day care centers.
“It wasn’t the best, but it’s what I could imagine and what students needed to learn,” DeFreese said.
Once students were able to be within 3 feet of each other, each station was opened up to two students at a time. Finally, students were getting that playing together time that is so crucial for the youngest learners.
“They get it now, everything we’ve been saying,” DeFreese said. “They’ve matured so much.”
DeFreese will be the first to say she couldn’t have done it without the encouragement of her principal.
“Michele did an amazing job setting up more than 20 centers in her second classroom to be able to meet the developmental needs of her students and teach important skills while maintaining COVID-19 distancing protocols,” Harper said. “It is really an amazing space.”
Along with Harper, DeFreese said she is grateful for the wisdom of the School Board and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl for looking at the science and research into COVID-19 and making the right decisions along the way to ensure everyone’s safety.
“I’m not saying that because I feel like I have to,” she said. “I’m saying that because it’s true.”
