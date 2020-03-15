Since stepping down from mayoral duties, Wayne Printz has remained active in Elkton by attending Town Council meetings and speaking during public comment periods. But the former mayor of 12 nonconsecutive terms isn’t ready to step away for good.
Printz will seek the mayoral seat for a 13th term after filing campaign paperwork last week. He will run against Mayor Joshua Gooden, who won 61% of the vote during the November 2018 election against Printz.
“I planned on running the day I lost,” Printz said during an interview at the Daily News-Record on Thursday. “I was disappointed in the last election.”
Printz has more than 26 years of experience working with the town of Elkton, along with business experience as the owner of Elkton Car Wash for 36 years. Printz also retired from Merck & Co. after 37 years.
When the former mayor was facing Gooden in 2018, Gooden had served one and a half terms on Town Council. In 2012, he was the youngest person to be elected to council at the age of 18.
Gooden, who is Rockingham County’s economic development and tourism coordinator, also became the youngest person to be elected as mayor in the town after outpolling Printz 720 votes to 454.
Gooden said one of his main goals as mayor was to showcase the town and the downtown business community.
“Thinking back, I couldn't be more proud of how far my hometown has come over the last year and several months with the opening of over a dozen new locally owned businesses,” he said. “This momentum as well as striving to complete much needed infrastructure improvements are why I have decided to seek a second term as mayor for my hometown.”
But since Gooden has taken on the reins, Printz said he has heard several concerns raised by residents regarding “Mr. Gooden’s lack of leadership and presence in town.”
Printz said that while he was out gathering signatures for his campaign, he heard concerns over previous Town Manager Kimberly Alexander and how she obtained a credit card in her name and “spent more than $7,300 in hotels, rental cars, trips and expensive food.”
“[Gooden] was told by the attorney to eliminate the credit card she obtained, but there was no follow through,” Printz said.
In an interview on Sunday, Gooden said the credit card was to be canceled during a finance committee meeting. However, Gooden said he could not attend the meeting due to it being held during the work day, and he was not sure if the credit card was canceled.
Printz also said Gooden denied being aware of Alexander stepping down, but Gooden said Sunday that all the council members attended the December work session that was Alexander’s last day.
Another concern Printz said he heard from residents was how Charlotte Shifflett, the town’s previous zoning administrator, was “separated capriciously from the town and Mayor Gooden did nothing to help her.”
Printz also said Shifflett was silenced by a nondisclosure agreement. Gooden declined to comment.
Both candidates have extensive experience working with the town and have plans for Elkton's future.
Gooden said his goals for the remainder of his term would be to break ground on an upgraded 800,000-gallon per day waste water treatment plant, renovate the historic Jennings House and continue sidewalk improvements.
“In 2020 alone, the town of Elkton in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation completed nearly 3,400 feet of new sidewalks to help promote Elkton as a walkable community connecting neighborhoods with Elkton Elementary School and Stonewall Memorial Park,” Gooden said.
Gooden said he is focused on continuing to work with Town Council and staff to build upon the positive direction that has been in place over the last 13 months.
“I will continue to plan for our future by serving as an advocate for our residents and community,” he said.
If elected, Printz said he would try to roll back tax and fee increases, create a low-interest loan pool for millennials and young families to buy housing, work on grants for free Wi-Fi and focus on filling empty storefronts.
“I will work hard for you as mayor like I always have,” he said.
