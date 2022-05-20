MOUNT CRAWFORD -- Mount Crawford residents have capitalized on the opportunity to provide feedback on the town's future, officials said.
An online survey seeking feedback from those who work and live in town has garnered 87 responses, according to Paula Melester, regional planner for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, as the town creates its first-ever comprehensive plan.
"It's a really unusual level of engagement for a town this size, and that's amazing," Melester said.
A comprehensive plan is a document that seeks to guide officials' decision-making for their locality.
The online survey can be found on Mount Crawford's website, and is open until May 31. An identical paper copy was sent out through a water bill, and two engagement sessions were held this week.
"We wanted to have in-person opportunities as well," Melester said at Thursday's session. "It's not just filling out a survey and moving on. This gives people a chance to engage."
CSPDC staff facilitate the process, but Mount Crawford's Planning Commission will write the plan for Town Council's approval.
The listening sessions asked attendants to identify priorities for the town in the next 10 to 20 years. Top responses were preserving historic locations in town, bicycle and pedestrian development, parks and recreation facilities, roads and traffic management, and improvement to the town's visual appearance.
"That's all stuff [town officials] talked about and prioritized," said Libby Clark, Mount Crawford's town manager.
Clark said the process "works parallel" with a transportation grant the town is pursuing.
The in-person sessions also asked participants to identify where they currently walk or bike in the town, and to identify areas where existing conditions can be improved.
'Love It Or Leave It'
The small, quiet feel of Mount Crawford was what some said they love about living in the town, according to data.
Respondents were also asked to submit a "big idea" for the town.
And respondents could place stickers on a town map to identify areas they "love" and should be kept as-is, as well as areas where they feel improvement is needed.
The "love it or leave it map," Melester said, stimulates conversation and gets people to open up to share their ideas for the locality.
"We want to show that the town cares about the process," she said.
Open through the end of the month, the survey asks respondents demographic information of their residency in Mount Crawford, as well as where they go to shop and get other services outside of town.
Respondents are then asked to rank satisfaction with town services, quality of life in the town and their vision for Mount Crawford in the next 10 to 20 years. They are also asked to give their opinions on the town's leadership.
Those who give input are eligible to receive a $50 VISA gift card, Clark said. Winners are announced in June.
What's Next
Melester said the CSPDC will gather and analyze the data collected and present it to the Planning Commission.
The CSPDC then creates recommendations as to what should be included in the comprehensive plan, Melester said. It will include already identified town needs, as well as public feedback.
In the early fall, officials will draft the plan using CSPDC recommendations and share it with both the public and stakeholders involved. Melester said the public will have another opportunity to react to the proposal, and for officials to make tweaks if needed.
"It's to get feedback from the public and ask, 'Did we capture this correctly?'" she said.
Melester said she hopes a final version of the plan can be locked in at the end of this year.
