As progress is underway on Rockingham County’s newest fire station, officials say the building should be finished and have personnel ready to start responding to incidents in November.
The $3 million, 12,000-square-foot fire and rescue station should be complete by November, according to Jeremy Holloway, the county’s fire and rescue chief. The station is located just north of Harrisonburg city limits, near the intersection of North Main Street, Vine Street and Mount Clinton Pike.
“It’s coming along very nicely,” Holloway said.
The station will have a fairly large response area in north-central Rockingham County, covering Singers Glen and the northern section of the county, Holloway said. Both fire and rescue and emergency medical services will be part of the station’s operations.
It will have three bays with doors facing both ways, so six vehicles can be stored inside. A dedicated ambulance and fire truck will be housed on-site, Holloway said.
The station will look similar to the Hose Company No. 4 station on Port Republic Road, but will be smaller. It will also have office space and a training room for staff.
Money to build the station was included in the county’s fiscal 2022 budget approved by the Board of Supervisors.
Personnel have been hired for the new station, Holloway said, and the 15 new hires are in recruitment school. He said the 17-week training gives recruits an understanding of emergency medical care, fire training, response and hazmat incidents, for example.
While the station will be fully staffed, Holloway said the department is always looking for volunteers across the county.
“Any rescue station in Rockingham County is in dire need of volunteers,” he said.
Holloway said those interested in volunteering can go to any fire and rescue station in the county, complete an application and go through an interview process and background check. No previous fire and rescue training is necessary.
He said the department will continue to work with and on behalf of the volunteer stations to provide coverage throughout Rockingham County.
“We’re to make sure we provide the service to the citizens of Rockingham County that, No. 1, they deserve, and No. 2, they’re accustomed to having,” Holloway said.
