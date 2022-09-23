In the coming weeks, Mount Crawford officials will consider one of the biggest proposals in the town’s history.
Coldstream Farms LLC is seeking to rezone 26.1 acres on the south side of Parsons Court to make way for 211 town homes for a development named Fox Hill Farms.
According to town documents, the site is vacant and zoned for conservation use.
If rezoned to a planned unit residential development, site plans show 32 residential buildings — one building with nine units, seven with eight units, four with seven units, 19 with six units and one with four units.
Site plans also show a building for homeowners association amenities. According to a letter from engineer Nathan Blackwell, an HOA will be established with covenants to regulate uses and maintenance of open spaces, parking lots, private drives, potential clubhouses and private amenities.
“Adjustments during the design phase may be necessary, but the basic layout shall be maintained,” Blackwell wrote in the letter to Town Manager Libby Clark.
At least 20% of the property will be common open space, and “an effort will be made to preserve trees where possible,” Blackwell wrote. Open spaces will have fences, plantings or “well marked” property corners.
There are 466 parking spaces shown on the site plan.
A sidewalk would run along at least one side of the road, according to Blackwell. Entrances and roads will conform to Virginia Department of Transportation requirements.
Blackwell wrote that no more than 30 units would be built during a calendar year “to allow for increases in sewer capacity.”
But if approved, developers would need to conform with Mount Crawford’s annexation agreement it entered with Rockingham County in 2009, which limits new residential building permits to 30 per year. If Town Council were to approve all available 30 permits for Fox Hill Farms only, it would still take at least seven years for the development to be built out, Clark said.
Mount Crawford only issued three building permits in the past two years, Clark said.
Clark noted the town has received other applications for developments that are permitted by-right.
A 17-unit apartment complex, named The Villas at Mount Crawford, would be located between Cemetery Drive and Parsons Court, and a 52-unit town house development is slated for the north side of an extension of Parsons Street. Developers also propose extending Parsons Courts from U.S. 11 to Friedens Church Road.
Mount Crawford’s Planning Commission will hear the Fox Hills Farms proposal on Oct. 4. The advisory board meets at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, 779 S. Main St. in Mount Crawford.
“I think we’ll have a lot of people come out and voice their opinion,” Clark said.
