Solar farm developers who sought to build their projects before new regulations were adopted last year would be exempt from those rules under a proposal making its way through Rockingham County government.
The Planning Commission gave the green light to changes to the large-scale, ground-mounted solar ordinance on Tuesday.
Commissioners Bill Loomis, Kevin Flint and Jordan Rohrer voted to recommend approval, according to Rachel Salatin, the county’s deputy director of community development. Commissioners Michael Harvey and Keith Sheets were absent.
The Board of Supervisors codified Rockingham County’s solar ordinance on Nov. 17, and applicants who submitted paperwork prior to then would be subject to the ordinance in effect at the time of their application under the proposed amendment.
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the ordinance amendment would affect the SolAmerica project near East Rockingham High School, the Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC request south of New Market, and a request from Knight Solar in the eastern part of the county.
The proposed amendment would not limit special-use permit terms and conditions that may be imposed by the Board of Supervisors.
One person spoke in opposition at the meeting Tuesday, Salatin said.
Commissioners also recommended approval of a rezoning request from Alan Strawderman, who sought to rezone half an acre of property at 5439 Spotswood Trail to a business district.
Currently, the site is vacant and zoned for agriculture.
Last week, Strawderman told the Daily News-Record he planned to operate a community market, similar to Gayle’s that was on the property for nearly 60 years. Strawderman did not submit any proffer statements, or conditions, with his request, so all business uses are available if the rezoning is approved by the Board of Supervisors.
County staff recommended approval.
Commissioners also recommended approval of a rezoning request from Jeff and Shelia Dean of Timberville, who want to rezone their property at 17150 Timberview Drive to an agricultural district.
According to county documents, the Deans purchased the property with hopes of living in the residence and keeping cattle. The property’s current zoning allows only one animal unit per acre and prohibits more than four animal units.
If rezoned, the lot would fit the county’s definition of farm, and the animal regulations would not apply.
Salatin said two people spoke in favor of the Deans’ request, and one spoke in opposition.
