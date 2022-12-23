On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, announced more than $200 million in federal funding for Virginia is included in the proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill for the 2023 fiscal year.
Officials said in a press release that the bills passed in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, and are expected to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and later signed by President Joe Biden.
Funding planned in Rockingham County includes $3 million allocated to Virginia Department of Transportation’s completion of Phase 1 of the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed, multi-use trail through Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
The statement said $1 million is earmarked for the City of Harrisonburg, for the design and construction of a raw water and potable water transmission project that will move water from the city’s Dry River intake to the Grand View Drive Water Treatment Plant.
Senators earmarked $500,000 for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority in efforts to provide permanent supportive housing at the Commerce Village Annex Permanent Supportive Housing for elderly, veterans, and individuals with disabilities or serious mental illness with low income in the city, according to the statement.
Senators also listed funding plans for other regions throughout the state.
“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” Warner said in a statement. “I’m especially proud that we secured $200 million in funding for key projects all over Virginia.”
“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” Kaine said in a statement.” This budget will raise pay for service members, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. It will also bring over $200 million back home to Virginia to support essential local projects for everything from improving our water treatment facilities and roads to putting public transportation and substance abuse treatment within reach for more Virginians. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”
