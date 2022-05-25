In an usual move for a School Board member, Matt Cross introduced a proposed policy addition that would require Rockingham County Public Schools to notify parents if their child asks to be called by another name. In addition, the policy as presented would require parental consent for a teacher, administrator or counselor to call a student by any other name than the one that appears in the school’s computer system.
“It’s not common,” Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. “Generally speaking, if the board decides on a particular issue, there should be a policy, it’s drafted by Central Office staff or legal counsel.”
The policy was presented at Monday’s meeting as an information item. It will now enter a review phase by staff and legal counsel. Scheikl said he will have to sit down with Cross and discuss some of the language in the proposed policy, as well as logistics. One example, in Cross’ policy he states that an employee who does not follow the policy, should it be adopted, would face disciplinary action, including dismissal.
“Mr. Cross wants that to be a fireable offense,” Scheikl said. “But there is a grievance procedure for staff that violate a policy.” In addition, Scheikl said, dismissal of an employee can only be approved by the School Board.
Scheikl said other logistical areas that will have to be fine-tuned include whether this policy would obligate a teacher to report the use of a name other than a student’s given name if the teacher overhears that interaction.
The School Board attorney will also have to review the policy to see if it violates any existing policy or state or federal law.
The School Board meets every two weeks, and Scheikl said the review process is unlikely to conclude before then. Therefore, a vote on the policy is unlikely to occur before the end of June.
Scheikl said he could not comment on the likelihood of the policy passing.
“That’s entirely a matter for the board to vote on,” he said.
The review process will also give members of the community a chance to speak at upcoming School Board meetings concerning the proposed policy. A number of people spoke Monday in anticipation of the reading of the policy. A number of current RCPS students who are trans asked Cross not to bring forth the policy, saying that it would out students to parents who may or may not be supportive of their gender identity. A number of parents also spoke against the policy.
Only one person, Todd Matthew, a math teacher at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, spoke in favor of the policy.
The next School Board meeting will be held on June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.