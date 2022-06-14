It was a packed house at the Rockingham County Administration Center on Monday for the School Board’s meeting, with close to 100 people present. Nearly 20 people spoke during public comment and were mostly split in their support of a policy proposed by board member Matt Cross.
The policy would require teachers to inform parents of a student’s request for a preferred name or pronoun, and would require parent approval of the request.
A number of those who spoke against the policy were students or former students. A trans student told School Board members that at their graduation ceremony on Saturday they cried on stage, not from happiness but because the announcer used their dead name and dead pronouns.
Dr. Emily Yen, who works at the University of Virginia Medical Center, shared statistics on the risk that LGBTQ+ students face in the community and in a home that is not safe because they are not supported.
“There is imperial evidence that [this policy] would have negative impact on the well-being and academic performance,” Yen said.
Ashley Saunders, a mom of two Rockingham County Public Schools students, became emotional as she told board members that she hopes they never know what it’s like to know their child is self-harming because they don’t feel accepted.
“Students have a right to privacy,” Saunders said, adding that students have the right to choose when or if they tell their parents about their gender identity.
Dr. Shannon Tierney spoke from her position as a physician about how gender affirming care is lifesaving care, and said studies show that. She asked School Board members to not make an emotional decision but one based on science, data and facts. It could make a lifesaving difference, she said.
Martin Weaver, a grandfather of RCPS students, spoke on a number of issues — against critical race theory and for the parental notification policy.
“You are polluting the mind, soul and hearts of kids,” Weaver said. “This [policy] is non-negotiable to us parents.”
Holly Cave has four school-age students and spoke in favor of the policy. She said parents have the right to know if their child is choosing a name other than the one given to them at birth.
Dan Garber, a parent and grandparent, echoed what was said by others in favor of the parent notification policy.
“Your job is to educate and not indoctrinate,” Garber said.
Mark Flanders, an RCPS parent, said that if parents are required to give permission to allow students to take aspirin or go on a field trip, parents should have to give permission for a name change.
The policy was not voted on at Monday’s meeting. The School Board is still waiting to hear from legal counsel with suggestions.
Cross spoke during a portion of the meeting when board members can share their highlights. He said he isn’t transphobic, homophobic or racist. He also thanked the public and the “silent majority” for coming out Monday to speak.
