The more than 2,400 community members that engaged in Rockingham County's comprehensive plan process agreed that the county is a special place they want to protect, while also improving the quality of life and planning well for potential growth, according to county documents.
County officials on Tuesday reviewed the first stage of the county's draft comprehensive plan, which will aim to guide countywide decisions for the next 10 to 20 years.
Rockingham County's planning staff began work on the comprehensive plan in August and invited the public to share feedback through a survey, focus groups and community meetings.
Supervisors and Planning Commissioners will hold joint work sessions on the first Tuesday of each month throughout the year to review different draft chapters of the new comprehensive plan.
Cecile Newcomb, planner with the Berkley Group, said the county received an "excellent response" from the public. The public survey garnered more than 2,200 responses, 100 people attended 9 focus group sessions and more than 70 people participated in four public workshops, held at the county's high schools.
According to Newcomb, 2,257 people took the survey, with the majority of respondents being white county residents between the ages of 25 and 54. Nearly two-thirds of county residents said they have lived in the county for 10 years or more.
"Rockingham County's greatest assets are its rural and agricultural character, natural environment, and diversified economy," the draft chapter states.
When asked what concerned them about the county's future, respondents said new development and population growth, loss of farms and open space, and quality and/or capacity of public schools.
The top focus areas for future planning efforts should be protecting agricultural and rural character, improving public schools, and preserving environmental resources, according to the draft chapter.
Top encouraged land uses were outdoor recreation and tourism, public parks and agriculture, according to the draft chapter. Popular answers for most needed transportation improvements included bicycle and trail connectivity, sidewalks and crosswalks, and road maintenance.
At the community workshops, participants "expressed positive views of life in Rockingham County," the draft chapter states.
"The strongest sentiment conveyed during the workshops was the desire to protect and build upon the County's existing assets, and plan well for potential growth," the draft chapter states. "Top goals for the future related heavily to this balance between resource protection and preservation and continued growth, and included appropriate efforts for climate change mitigation, affordable housing choices, expanded access to outdoor recreation, and expanded transportation options that are both safe and efficient."
Newcomb said the overarching theme from community engagement is to protect, enhance, and plan for the future.
In the focus groups, people commonly said that new residential development should be compact and walkable to protect the surrounding rural areas and foster livable communities, the draft chapter states. It also states that affordable housing, childcare, healthcare and family-friendly amenities are greatly needed to attract and retain a qualified workforce.
Future growth and development should continue to be concentrated around the city of Harrisonburg and the county's seven incorporated towns, the draft chapter states.
Protecting the environment and preventing strain on natural resources should be a top priority for the county in its future planning efforts, the draft chapter states.
Before the comprehensive plan is drafted and adopted, the public will have another chance to review the document prior to the public hearing, at a date yet to be determined.
County officials are set to review chapter two of the draft plan, People and Place, at a joint work session Feb. 7.
