Monday night is a chance for the public to address the Rockingham County School Board about the upcoming budget season.
The board will hold a public input session at its upcoming meeting for members of the public to discuss things they'd like to see added to the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal budget, things they'd like to see spent less on and everything in between.
The public input will help inform Superintendent Oskar Scheikl as he develops a budget, which will be presented to the School Board in March for approval.
The budget development season is a long one that begins with principals submitting their budget requests. Those requests were due on Tuesday, and include items ranging from funding for new programming, new teachers due to increased enrollment, and building maintenance. Requests such as additional teachers are included in a separate category because they are due to additional students and therefore a necessary funding request.
Now that requests have been submitted, Scheikl will work with an executive committee to prioritize them based on available funding. This is the most challenging aspect that Scheikl faces each year during the budget development process.
Unlike other school divisions, Rockingham County Public Schools has a great working relationship with the Board of Supervisors. While some school divisions will present a budget that includes requests that do not meet available funding, in order for the local governing body to be the one to say no, Scheikl works with the Board of Supervisors leading up to the unveiling of his proposed budget. Therefore he presents the School Board with a budget that he knows can and will be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
A moving piece in any budget development process is funding at the state level. Sometimes that piece is known earlier than other years. The school division should have a good sense of state funding by mid-February.
There are two budget work sessions scheduled for Feb. 24 and March 9.
On March 23, the School Board will get its first look at the superintendent’s recommended budget. This is where Scheikl will discuss any possible budget cuts, recommended salary raises, etc.
From there, the board will make requests to the superintendent for changes to the budget, or it will decide it likes the budget as is.
At a time to be determined in the spring, the School Board will approve the 2020-21 fiscal budget, and it will then go to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
But on Monday, members of the public can have their voices heard the budget. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at John Wayland Elementary School.
Also at the meeting, the board will hear a presentation about accreditation for the 2020-21 school year based on scores on standardized tests during the previous school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.