Mount Crawford's draft comprehensive plan is now available for the public's review.
The comprehensive plan is a policy document that defines the community's long-term vision and goals, according to the draft.
In 2021, the town annexed 11 acres east of town, reviving discussion on balancing Mount Crawford's existing assets with new growth, highlighting the need to establish a long-term plan for the future.
The comprehensive plan was developed by town officials and representatives from the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission between January 2022 to January 2023 and included public input sessions and surveys.
A joint public hearing with Mount Crawford's Planning Commission and Town Council to take comments on the plan will be held on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., at the Mount Crawford Town Hall.
The Front Porch to Route 11
According to the draft, the document aims to preserve and enhance Mount Crawford's small-town charm while considering the needs of future community growth.
"Mount Crawford embraces its small-town roots, and recognizes main street as an essential connective corridor that brings residents and visitors to the heart of town today just as it did 200 years ago," the vision statement, listed in the comprehensive plan, states. "Mount Crawford strives for a vibrant future that welcomes new opportunities addressing community needs, fosters leadership that is resourceful and responsive to residents, cultivates an active and engaged citizenry, and promotes a place where people know and respect each other."
Residents who participated in public engagement sessions and surveys displayed an "overall satisfaction with living in the Mount Crawford community," the document states.
Residents said land conservation and historic preservation are high future priorities, according to the document. There was low support for future new residential, commercial, or industrial development, but many residents indicated that commercial development should be prioritized.
The document states that while most respondents said they were most dissatisfied with the town's visual appearance, sidewalk conditions, and traffic circulation, these three issues were not rated as future priority improvements in relation to other issues.
According to the document, those who attended the open houses said they preferred bicycle and pedestrian improvements along U.S. 11, specifically establishing new connections between Airport Road and Town Hall and from Old Bridgewater Road to Cantermill Lane.
Public survey results indicate that recreational development may be the least contentious and opposed form of development, but it wasn't indicated as a top priority, according to the document.
Strategic Issues and Needs
Mount Crawford's draft comprehensive plan identified strategic issues such as how to shape growth and development, enhance community character, preserve historic and cultural resources, promote parks and recreation, improve the traffic network and responsibly manage town revenue.
To enhance community character, the document states Mount Crawford should improve the town's identity, address its visual appearance, coordinate new town events, identify community space and improve how it communicates information to its residents.
Mount Crawford should preserve its historic and cultural resources by conducting an inventory of its resources, designating a historic area, installing historic signage, leveraging grant programs, informing citizens, and reviewing its site plan processes, according to the document.
It states that town officials can promote parks and recreation by maintaining their existing facilities and identifying areas for new facilities.
The town can also improve its transportation network by addressing congestion and safety on U.S. 11 and congestion due to delays on Interstate 81. The document shows it can also enhance its bicycle and pedestrian network.
The comprehensive plan outlines possible initiatives and projects the town could pursue to meet its goals.
History
The document also outlines the town's history. It states that Mount Crawford is Rockingham County's oldest chartered town.
Mount Crawford was chartered in 1825, according to the document. By 1835, the town had 25 dwellings and its own water system. It became a commercial center for settlers traveling south and was a "turnpike town" with tolls, the document states.
In 1865, the town was raided by Union forces, according to the document. After the Civil War, Mount Crawford was rebuilt and became known as a flour milling center.
The Commonwealth then purchased what would become U.S. 11 in 1918 and paved and widened the road, "which eliminates many front yards and creates the Town's characteristic narrow setbacks," the document states.
Interstate 81 was constructed from 1957 to 1971 and shifted traffic away from town, according to the document.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Mount Crawford had a population of 439.
