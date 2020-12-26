Looking back at his childhood, becoming a public servant wasn’t on District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler’s radar — it was nowhere close.
But then something happened.
The once shy and timid Chandler — two characteristics that can’t be found today — grew out of his shell into the extrovert he is now. His comfortable manner of speaking with others and ability to take on leadership roles landed him on a path of public service he would choose time and time again for the last more than 30 years.
“It all started with people believing in me,” he said.
While sitting at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors table, Chandler reflected on the life events that led him to sitting in the supervisor’s chair. Out of habit, Chandler took the seat he used for the last few years despite his nameplate being moved to the center of the room. Come January, the board will vote for Chandler to be the next chairman.
As he looked back on his life, Chandler, 65, said he credited his childhood for his character development.
“I came from a broken home,” he said. “At age 9 I was growing up in Harrisonburg and moved to the county to be raised by my aunt and uncle with my brother. That’s when I developed character.”
At first, Chandler said, he “seemed to be shy” while attending Port Republic Elementary School. He entered the school as a fourth-grader and quickly developed a liking for sports and nature.
“I was always in the river,” he said.
When he entered fifth grade, Chandler said, he found himself getting into trouble for talking a lot during classes.
His now developed outgoing personality would follow him into adulthood, where he began his public service journey in the town of Dayton.
Chandler said he started as the director of public works for the town, but by May 1990, he would take over as town superintendent.
“The former town superintendent showed confidence in me,” he said. “Looking back at the beginning, public service was a natural fit. It seemed natural to me.”
For 23 years, Chandler would serve Dayton and its residents until stepping away from the role in August 2012 to care for his son, Brad.
Brad Chandler had a history of lifelong health issues.
Between the ages of 2 and 3 years old, a benign brain tumor was discovered and was affecting Brad’s vision, according to previous interviews with the Daily News-Record.
While the tumor was removed in 1995, Rick Chandler said, his son continued to have health issues.
When Chandler stepped away from public service, his attention revolved around caring for his son, but he admitted that he always missed the “public service side of things” during his early retirement.
He began to think of ways he could serve without agreeing to a full-time commitment and as public service found him three decades ago, a position on the Board of Supervisors opened up.
It was 2013 and former Supervisor Dee Floyd was not running for reelection.
“The Board of Supervisors seemed like a natural fit,” Chandler said.
After receiving encouragement from his family and friends, Chandler ran for the position in 2013. When the election was over, Chandler won 98.31% of the vote and began representing District 3 in 2014.
District 3 includes Grottoes and the communities of Melrose, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs, Cross Keys, Port Republic and part of Penn Laird.
For Chandler, the decision to run for the Board of Supervisors revolved around two key elements — family and serving.
“For me, it was being able to maintain family time and support my son while getting back into public service,” he said. “I was able to continue on and do the things I love.”
As Chandler enters into the final year of his second term on the board in 2021, he will not only take on chairman duties but also the idea of running for a third term. As of Friday, Chandler has not announced his intention to seek reelection publicly.
With the new year approaching, Chandler said he would continue to look at things with a “glass half full” perspective and serve his community with the best of intentions. And while being a supervisor may appear a daunting job, it’s work Chandler enjoys.
“It doesn’t feel like necessarily a job to me,” he said. “Enjoying it makes all the difference in the world.”
