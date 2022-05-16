Tanner Johnson, CEO of an Elkton-based hemp products manufacturer, said he got his start in sales at an early age helping his mom, Christine Johnson, run Harrisonburg’s University Outpost Bookstore, which she founded.
“I can still remember running around in misprinted JMU stuff because that’s what we had to wear. That’s what we had,” Tanner Johnson said. “Helping college kids find their books when I was like 11. Doing all that stuff.”
Taking those sales skills forward, Johnson, now 30 — second oldest in a family of nine from Harrisonburg — joined brothers Jake Johnson, 28, and Abner Johnson, 23, after they founded what is now Pure Shenandoah, a hemp products business, in 2018.
Legislation on CBD products in Virginia has been tenuous at best, and Pure Shenandoah is a large stakeholder in the Virginia hemp industry. It manufactures over 100 types of products, which are sold by over 100 vendors across the state.
“We don’t have the right recreational market in place. [The state] is bringing cannabis into the market but they’re not allowing a good way for people to buy it. That’s creating an issue,” Tanner Johnson said.
Johnson said the business consulted Virginia legislators in amending Senate Bill 591, which was proposed by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon. The bill passed the House of Delegates and Senate in March and would have made the amount of CBD, a chemical of the hemp plant, restrictively small in Virginia products.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed a substitute bill on April 11 that aims to regulate CBD products without being as restrictive as Hanger’s bill.
“I think it did need to be regulated a bit to make sure that people are getting safe and effective products,” Johnson said.
From 2020 to 2021, Tanner Johnson said, Pure Shenandoah expanded from six different CBD oils to over 100 different types of products from edibles to topical products to oils, “smokeables” and vapes. It opened its retail storefront and “educational” space in early April and will celebrate a grand opening during the summer.
Pure Shenandoah has owned a historic building on West Spotswood Avenue since 2019, according to Johnson, but it held a soft opening of its large retail and “educational” storefront in early April.
The restored space features an interactive wall that resembles a science museum. There are exhibits that trace cannabis — the plant family that includes both hemp and marijuana — from “seed to sale,” as marketing materials from the business said. Customers can look at infographics on how different parts of the cannabis plant are used and how it affects the body.
Using a color-coded system, customers can identify products that would help them based on their needs and a “cannabidiol consultant” — a Pure Shenandoah staff member — helps the customer learn about which products might help them.
“You learn everything about the plant, you learn how it affects you, you know how the effects work and then you know the product you’re looking for,” Johnson said.
Johnson calls Pure Shenandoah a “fully vertically integrated” company and different members of the team handle the product at different stages. Abner Johnson, COO and production plant manager, said the operation depends on two more siblings, Talbot Johnson and Skyler Johnson, 25.
“Jake grows it, I process it, Tanner sells it, Talbot fulfills it and Skyler posts it,” Johnson said.
Christine Johnson, who’s owned University Outpost since 1990, served as a consultant when Pure Shenandoah was developing its retail space. Abner Johnson said the priority for the space was educating customers, and he along with Skyler Johnson led the implementation of the design.
“It was a lot of back-and-forth between us,” Abner Johnson said, standing behind Pure Shenandoah’s counter next to Skyler Johnson. “A lot of the time, [Skyler] was trying to change something that I thought looked good.”
Tanner Johnson said Pure Shenandoah plans to start offering tours of its space for people in the hemp industry or anyone who’s interested in learning about the production process.
The business is also planning a grand opening event in July and a ribbon-cutting, with more information forthcoming.
“We’re very fortunate that Virginia has some of best climate, some of the best growing conditions, some of the best farmers in the country,” Tanner Johnson said. “All the way around [Elkton] ended up being pretty ideal for us.”
