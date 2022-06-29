Plans for the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail took a step forward last week, but there’s still “miles to go” until its completion, according to one of its biggest advocates.
The state’s biennium budget, which was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on June 21 and goes into effect Friday, allots $93 million for multiuse trails. Some funding is allocated for the acquisition of the corridor for the proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal.
“It’s a tremendous relief the budget went through,” said Don Hindman, project director for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership.
Part of the $93 million in funding will establish a State Office of Trails. The state will also receive $14 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. The commonwealth’s allotment is almost eight times as much as last year’s general fund commitment.
Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, said there’s not yet been a specific amount allotted for the rail trail because the commonwealth and Norfolk Southern, owner of the corridor, have not agreed on a price.
However, Gilbert has said there’s “ample” funding to get the job done, Shipley said.
Now that the budget is passed, officials will begin negotiations with Norfolk Southern to acquire the corridor. Once purchased, construction will begin.
The track is no longer used for freight service. The last trains traveled north to Strasburg in 2007, south from Mount Jackson in 2014 and to Front Royal in 2020.
The corridor encompasses land in Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Broadway and Front Royal bookend the trail, and it would pass through the incorporated towns of Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
The town councils for all nine incorporated towns, as well as each county’s board of supervisors, signed resolutions supporting the trail.
“The Broadway community and Broadway town leadership are very energized with the budget passing and this project pedaling forward,” said Cari Orebaugh, marketing director for the town of Broadway.
Orebaugh said outreach and engagement opportunities will be available for people to give feedback through opportunities this summer. More information on those sessions will be available later, she said.
Hindman thanked all those involved in the trail’s progress, including Gilbert, state Sen. Emmett Hanger, Del. Tony Wilt, Del. Bill Wiley and state Sen. Mark Obenshain.
Hindman said the partnership is confident it will come to an agreement with Norfolk Southern to acquire the corridor, but noted there is still more work to do, including draft renderings and designs and construction.
“These projects are marathons, not sprints,” Hindman said. “There’s miles to go, and more work to do.”
If acquired, officials hope the trail will be complete by 2030.
In a 2021 survey by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, 94% of 9,200 respondents said they would use the trail if built.
At that time, only 3% of respondents identified concerns about the proposal.
Robert Cline, a public finance economist, did a study in September that said the trail will bring in a projected $32.3 million in 2030 once completed.
According to Cline’s study, acquisition of the corridor could cost between $15 million and $25 million. Trail construction is estimated between $28 million and $36 million, bridge construction and repairs are about $26.9 million and preliminary engineering efforts would be between $4 million and $6 million.
Rail removal would cost up to $11 million and upgrades at the trailheads would cost between $7 million and $15 million, according to the study. Operating costs are expected to be $1.4 million per year.
The study also found that the economy will generate higher tax revenue each year from state and local governments, including $1.7 million for counties, $200,000 for towns, and $600,000 for the commonwealth.
This new, regional spending would generate 319 new jobs by 2030, according to the study.
To acquire the corridor, officials may be able to use railbanking, a federal program allowing railroad companies to transfer ownership of a rail bed to an organization willing to keep the corridor intact for another use.
The Virginia Rail Policy Institute recommends that current or inactive rail lines facing abandonment should be railbanked.
