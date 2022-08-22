The Rockingham County Fair ended the way it began -- with rain. But that hardly deterred the roughly 62,500 people who came out to experience the fair between Monday and Saturday.
Rebecca Holloway became manager of the fair in 2018 after a long history of showing animals and a career in agriculture. After a normal fair season in 2019, the COVID 19 pandemic made her job far more difficult. Holloway was determined to put on a fair in 2020 and the Rockingham County Fairgrounds hosted an abridged version of the fair. Last year the fair was held mostly as it had been prior to the pandemic but still deterred some wary of crowds.
This year's Rockingham County Fair boasted high numbers in animal exhibitors and higher numbers of attendees, but still fell behind the 2019 attendee level, Holloway said.
"It is probably higher than last year but still behind 2019," Holloway said.
Monday's rain certainly played a factor, but Holloway said organizers were grateful for the mostly good weather throughout the week.
There were over 600 animals shown and sold throughout the week, culminating in an auction on Friday, which Holloway said was particularly successful.
On Sunday the fair concluded with exhibitors receiving their prizes and clearing out.
However, the fair won't wrap for Holloway until the end of September, when the last of the paperwork is filed. Soon after, she and the fair board will begin planning for the 2023 fair.
"We look at what went well or great this year and in the winter months we'll start looking at grandstand entertainment," Holloway said. Some acts such as the rodeo, demolition derby and tractor pull are a given.
There will also be an appreciation dinner for the more than 500 volunteers that made the fair happen.
The fair has had many presidents and managers in its almost 75-year history and has grown exponentially since its first three-day run.
The first fair in 1949 made a profit of approximately $130 and there were about 5,000 people in attendance, according to the fair website.
From 1950 to 1951, the Rockingham County Fair was four days long; from 1952 to 1963, five days long; and since 1964, the fair has run for six days. The event is now scheduled to begin on the third Monday of August each year. It began on Aug. 15 this year.
In 1980 the fair was first held at the current location off U.S. 11 south of Harrisonburg and included a 21,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a barn complex with more than 80,000 square feet providing space for hundreds of hogs, sheep, goats, beef and dairy cattle. It also included a farm museum, a building for horticulture, flowers and farm crop displays, and numerous food concession buildings operated by local civic organizations, according to the fair website.
A 3,200-square-foot Virginia Poultry Industry Center, including a museum and animal display facility, has been added to the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.