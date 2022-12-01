The Harpines have been living at their home in Timberville for 51 years, and Sue Harpine said she’s been putting feeders out for decades.
While the couple usually see native birds fly through, a peculiar-looking passerby caught their attention a few weeks ago.
Before the couple left for a vacation in October, Sue Harpine decided to take down her hummingbird feeders. She left one up, just in case someone wanted a drink despite the cold weather. Sure enough, when the two returned on Oct. 30, there was a straggler.
“The day we got back, I just saw him,” Harpine said.
It was a Rufous hummingbird, a species that breeds in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska and winters in Mexico. The birds migrate along the Western part of the country, so it’s rare to see this species in the Valley — especially now, when they should be down South.
At first, a male Rufous hummingbird was visiting, but a female soon joined him. The male is rust-colored while the female has more of a green color and smaller body, Sue Harpine said.
“But then the last day or two, I’m not sure we don’t have another one,” Harpine said.
The couple noticed what they think is a smaller male Rufous on their feeder Sunday.
“He’s very skittish,” Harpine said. “Sip and run, sip and run.”
The other pair were skittish in the beginning, but they seem more comfortable now and stay for longer periods, the Harpines said. The birds even let the couple stand on the porch to watch them drink.
Their drinking schedule is pretty regular. Ronald Harpine takes in the feeder each morning to unfreeze and refill it around 5:30 a.m.
“Most of the time they’re sitting out here waiting for me,” Ronald Harpine said.
While a Rufous is a rare sighting around here, experts said that the birds are increasingly making pit stops in the Eastern U.S. during winter.
Rufous hummingbirds travel nearly 4,000 miles from breeding grounds in Alaska and northwest Canada to wintering sites in Mexico, according to The Cornell Lab’s All About Birds.
Generally, the bird’s migration takes them through the Western U.S., usually only as far east as Colorado and Texas, said Dana Moseley, professor of biology at James Madison University.
“Usually migration is winding down now, and most birds should be at or well on their way to their wintering grounds,” Moseley said in an email. “Perhaps this pair in Timberville might think it’s Mexico or give it a go for wintering here.”
Rufous hummingbirds are known to be vagrants in the winter, Emma Greig, manager of the Cornell Lab of Orthinology’s project FeederWatch, said. Many show up in the Midwest and Southeast during this time.
“It is definitely a pattern that we see more and more in this species as time goes on,” Greig said in an email.
According to the documenting app e-Bird, the Rufous species was spotted in Blacksburg, Fairfax and Washington, D.C., in November.
If the number of “hummers” spotted in the U.S. during winter is increasing, climate change is likely playing a part, said Richard Hall, professor at Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia. Warmer winters allow the birds to hang around and find flowers and insects.
“It is also likely that non-native plantings in backyards, such as Camellias and pineapple sage that retain flowers through the winter, as well as folks increasingly leaving hummingbird feeders out during the winter, is contributing to this phenomenon,” Hall said in an email.
Hall sees over 150 species of birds visit his backyard in Athens, Georgia. The professor had a Rufous hummingbird in his yard for the past three years in a row.
Provided that birders properly clean their feeders, current evidence shows no harm with giving the critters a place to drink and rest, Hall said.
This is not the only time the Harpines have spotted this species at their house — the first visit was back in February 2007.
When a graduate student studying birds at George Mason University caught wind of it, she came over to the Harpines’ to band and measure the bird.
“If you can imagine that tiny little leg, and she asked him to read the numbers on the band,” Sue Harpine said, gesturing to her husband with a laugh.
The bird had already been banded by someone from Pinkard, Alabama, on Jan. 5, 2005.
That meant she had hatched in 2004 in the West, flew to Pinkard in her first winter, flew back to the West in the spring of 2006 and came to Virginia in the winter of 2006, according to a 2007 North Fork Journal article.
As the Harpines recounted this, a female Rufous appeared on the feeder. She drank and hung around for a few minutes before disappearing in the blink of an eye.
“They zip in and zip out, you know,” Sue Harpine said.
According to a 2017 study done by Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology scientists, including Greig, a species called Anna’s hummingbird expanded its winter range over 20 years. Warmer temperatures, urbanization and bird feeders seemed to play a part.
Some species seem to rely heavily on feeders when living in areas outside their normal zone, the study said.
“I keep thinking as it gets colder, they’ll leave but they’re still here,” Sue Harpine said. “I think they like it. They know where they can eat.”
