Rockingham County Public Schools announced its policy for providing meals for children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.
All schools in the division will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, according to a press release.
Enrolled students in the school buildings will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive free meals. Each household has received a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
The new school year requires a new meal application. Although school meals will be provided free to all children, school funding and eligibility for other programs depend on completed meal applications.
So while it is not required that families submit a meal application for students to have access to free meals, if families fill out an application it could help Rockingham County Public Schools qualify for additional programs that are based on income level.
A new meal application must be completed if families have not already turned in an application for the new school year. School meal eligibility does not roll over from year to year.
It is important to submit a completed meal application as soon as possible, the press release said.
Only one meal application is needed for each household, and applications are available online at www.rockingham.k12.va.us.
Household size and income will also be used to determine eligibility for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.