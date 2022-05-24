Every year there are a certain number of principal, assistant principal and administrative changes for most school divisions whether because of retirements, resignations, or shuffling around of leadership.
Rockingham County Public Schools is still in the process of filling all of its needs and hiring and appointing building principals or Central Office staff. However, there are a number of positions that have been approved.
Blair Harper will be the new principal at River Bend Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Cub Run Elementary School.
Sharon Martz is the current principal at River Bend Elementary School. This fall she will be the principal at Cub Run Elementary School.
Kenny Boyers is the current principal at Cub Run Elementary School. He will be the principal at South River Elementary School this fall.
Amy Painter is currently the interim principal at South River Elementary School.
Chris Noll will be the principal at Turner Ashby High School. He is currently the assistant principal at the Bridgewater school.
Michelle Cambell will be the assistant principal at Elkton Middle School this fall. She is currently an administrative intern at Elkton Middle School.
Barbara Eanes is currently an interim assistant principal at East Rockingham High School. In the fall she will be the assistant principal.
In addition to these principal and assistant principal changes, there will be few changes at the Central Office level. They are:
• Phil Judd will be a work-based learning coordinator. Judd is currently the principal at Turner Ashby High School.
• Melissa Bentley will be the director of pupil personnel services. She is currently the supervisor of special education.
• Liza Coffman will be the director of support services. She is currently the assistant principal at Broadway High School.
• Karie Wilburn will be a special education supervisor. She is currently a special education facilitator.
• Ashley Houff will also be a special education supervisor. Houff is currently a member of Central Office staff.
• Becky Ford will be the fine arts supervisor. She is currently a music teacher at Broadway High School.
