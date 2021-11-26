Schools struggle to separate duties when it comes to money coming into the school for things such as band, sports and clubs due to an inability to fund enough positions.
However, every year an outside audit firm comes in to review the handling of money at schools and reveals any weaknesses that could potentially lead to fraud down the road.
A review of Rockingham County Public Schools’ student activity funds for fiscal year 2021 revealed some minor and major weaknesses. This is money that comes in for fundraisers, clubs, and other things, and is separate from the school’s operating funds.
The audit firm found one material weakness, which is the most egregious weakness that can be found. It’s an issue the school division has struggled with in the past, and that is the separation of duties between the person who collects the money coming in and the person documenting it.
According to the audit, separation of duties should include a separation between collection, deposit and recording of funds. The auditors are recommending that a principal or bookkeeper open the mail, list or copy all checks received, and stamp with a restrictive endorsement before forwarding the checks to another individual for deposit.
Along with the material weakness, the auditors also found some internal control issues, which are less severe findings.
At Ottobine Elementary School, there was an instance where green sheets were the only supporting documentation provided to the bookkeeper for one deposit that was tested.
According to the Virginia Public Procurement Act, all school purchases over $5,000 must be sent out for bid. Instances at Cub Run Elementary School and Montevideo Middle School were found where a purchase of over $5,000 was made without being sent out for bid.
In total RCPS brought in $1.95 million in student activity funds revenue and disbursed $2.1 million for fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30.
An audit of Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ 2021 student activity funds found similar issues with separation of duties. A number of minor issues were found at Waterman Elementary School, Bluestone Elementary School, Thomas Harrison Middle School, and Harrisonburg High School.
