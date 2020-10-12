The Rockingham County School Board will meet tonight and among the items on the agenda is an update from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl about possibly reopening school to more students.
Currently, in the midst of the global pandemic, only the youngest and most vulnerable students are learning in the classroom. Most prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students are in the classroom, as well as students with significant barriers to success when using virtual learning.
But as factors change, school divisions are having conversations about what is safe for students and whether more students can safely re-enter the classroom.
This discussion has recently been made easier with the introduction of a Virginia Department of Health dashboard, which takes many factors and aggregates an overall rating based on local, regional and state numbers. The Department of Education has also recently released additional guidelines for reopening school.
Scheikl will give the board an update on where the division is according to the VDH dashboard and what a proposed plan will be moving forward.
Additionally on tonight’s agenda is an item about the budget calendar for the 2022 fiscal year. The finance department will begin receiving requests from principals in December, and the superintendent will begin building a budget as those requests come in, as well as information on how much funding the school division can expect from the local, state and federal level.
Tonight’s School Board meeting will be virtual and can be viewed via a link that will appear on the board’s website prior to the 7 p.m. start of the meeting.
Members of the public can also submit public comments via the school division website and those will be read by Scheikl during the meeting.
