As Oskar Scheikl was leaving a school last week after spending the day substitute teaching, a sixth-grader came up to him and said, “Thank you for subbing in my class today.”
“You just melt,” the Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent said.
Although he visits schools and attends events at them fairly frequently, it has been 21 years since Scheikl has spent time in the classroom. He’ll be the first to say that the full-time teachers are the ones doing all the work, and he’s just helping out and interacting with the students. But what Scheikl and about 35 other members of Central Office staff are doing is relieving the pressure and providing teachers with much-needed planning time.
The 35 members of Central Office staff who are helping out in the classroom this year spend one day a week in an elementary or middle school taking over a block here and there to allow teachers to use that time for planning.
Rockingham County, like school divisions across the country, is facing a teacher and substitute teacher shortage made all the worse by the pandemic. As a result, teachers are finding themselves giving up their planning periods to watch another teacher’s class if they are out that day.
Teachers are giving up a quarter of their day to sub for other teachers. Whereas, members of Central Office are giving up a fifth of their week. That’s not a small amount of time, Scheikl said of the 35 instructional supervisors and technology directors who have full-time jobs of their own. But it’s a way to share the burden.
“Having that interaction with the students is such a great break for me,” Scheikl said. “It’s a great break from the political environment of being superintendent and reminds you what drew you to education in the first place.”
Each week 35 members of Central Office staff sign up for a day and a school. Sometimes, it turns out they aren’t needed that day and they can check in with the school and then go back to their daily responsibilities.
On Thursday, Scheikl went to Montevideo Middle School for his scheduled day only to find that everything was covered. He did stop by the cafeteria, the office and the nurse’s office to make sure no one needed a hand.
It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, and Central Office staff have stepped up to offer support wherever it’s needed, Scheikl said, even offering to drive buses if a route needs covered.
“We know this is a difficult time for [teachers]. We know they are giving up their time at home,” he said. “We’re not doing it to look good. We just want to share the load.”
