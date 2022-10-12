The spring of 2021 was some of the most contentious meetings for parents, students, staff members, and Rockingham County School Board members. Meetings often resulted in members of the crowd shouting, School Board members exasperated, and in one instance, a meeting was closed shortly after it began.
It was as a result of one of these meetings that then board member Renée Reed began a dialogue with a parent, Amanda Ritchie. Ritchie had spoken at the meeting for maybe her second time ever. Reed had attempted to cull the unruly group and in doing so, Ritchie perceived a slight from Reed.
Instead of taking to Facebook or stewing about what had happened, Ritchie sent an email to Reed and it was quickly learned that the whole thing was a misunderstanding.
A situation that could have led to more contention during an already contentious time was turned into an opportunity to learn and grow for both parties.
Soon after, Ritchie was asked to join the community dialogue group that began meeting as an initiative by the School Board to improve the way that the diverse residents of Rockingham County talk to and with each other moving forward.
The group of 23 is made up of parents, teachers, students and community members. The members represent different life experiences and perspectives, different values and political affiliations and faiths.
The group has been meeting for about a year and gave an update on its progress at Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting.
Catherine Barnes, a faculty member at Eastern Mennonite University in the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, has been the facilitator for this group. She presented the School Board with a 34-page report on the group’s findings, which has been posted on the Rockingham County Public Schools website.
Members of the group then spoke about their experience in the community dialogue group.
“This project has been a passion of mine,” Reed said. It became clear toward the end of her term on the board that “RCPS needed to create a pathway [for dialogue] beyond School Board meetings.”
The process has been created, driven and piloted by community members and has been separate from the School Board purposefully, Reed said. “The group hasn’t always agreed … but we’ve come a long way,” she said.
Reed said what has been achieved so far by this group is “simply extraordinary.“
Ritchie said during her presentation that one of the most important things that this group has learned is that all parties have been hurt in some way, and many of the ways of expressing that hurt has contributed to the divisiveness and contentiousness that has plagued Rockingham County in recent years. Parents feel hurt because they “don’t feel like they have a seat at the table.” Teachers feel hurt and anxious that they will do or say something they shouldn’t in the service of teaching and advocating for students. And students feel hurt over perceived injustices they see being done to their classmates.
“We can react to hurt with harm or with healing,” Ritchie said.
The community dialogue group was created with the latter in mind and now that the group of 23 has laid the ground work for what’s to come, greater community participation will be encouraged.
At this point, the core dialogue group is ready to expand to involve more people in the community and plans to focus on the theme of how to navigate change together. They also hope to continue modeling what is possible through respectful dialogue around tough issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.