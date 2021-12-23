After collecting over 1,200 winter weather items for Rockingham County families in 2019, Alicia Corral-Clark joked with her husband that no one would actually show up to take them.
Corral-Clark, English language supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools, had set up her “shop” with all of the items in a part of central office. Corral-Clark was still joking, or maybe not so joking, that no one would come when her husband said, “Alicia, look out the window.”
To her surprise, she saw a line that snaked to the road of people waiting to come in for items.
In 2019, Corral-Clark and her family decided to host the winter weather item drive to help the community, assuming there was a need. A need there was, and all of the items donated throughout the year leading up to the event were gone in an hour and a half. Corral-Clark estimates that the drive helped over 500 families.
Because of the pandemic, Corral-Clark was unable to host the drive in 2020, but wanted to bring it back this year with even more items. Although she collects and distributes items throughout the school year as they come in and as there is a need, Corral-Clark wanted to do a big event.
“I wanted to do it right before Christmas when it gets colder,” she said.
Thanks to her six children, one of whom is a Rockingham County Public Schools teacher herself, plus an email to all RCPS employees, Corral-Clark was able to collect over 4,000 items, the most in-demand being jackets and blankets.
Despite her previous success, Corral-Clark still worried that come Dec. 11, the day the items were handed out, no one would show up. But just like in 2019, she needn’t have worried. In fact, Corral-Clark was unable to see the end of the line.
Almost every item was gone in two hours. It was estimated that the drive helped over 600 families.
Items included coats, jackets, sweaters, hats, gloves and blankets. Volunteers included Rockingham County Public Schools employees and their families, along with support of Cargill employees. One attendee was quoted as saying, “God bless you. It might not seem like a lot to some, but for my family, this is huge.”
Corral-Clark said that while the drive is spearheaded by her and her family, and that she couldn’t do it without them, it also would not have been possible without generous donations from RCPS employees.
“Everyone should be warm,” Corral-Clark said. “If nothing else they should be warm.”
