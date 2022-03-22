At a special meeting of the Rockingham County School Board Monday, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget includes a 5% raise for all employees, which will cost an additional $5 million.
Before presenting the revenue and expenditure pictures, Scheikl focused on the goals of the school division, where it has been, where it is going, and highlighted some of the innovative programs that Rockingham County Public Schools is participating in.
Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS, is a professional development course of study that provides teachers with the skills to provide high-quality reading instruction for all students.
“Early literacy is key and has been key,” Scheikl said. LETRS was at John Wayland Elementary School as a pilot program and has since gone divisionwide.
RCPS was accepted in July to participate in the Harving Proving Ground program that helps school divisions quantify the results of different programs and strategies that can inform whether a program is working or not.
In addition, RCPS is participating in Learning 2025 with 160 school divisions across the state. Learning 2025 is viewed as a framework for making decisions, Scheikl said.
Scheikl said the 5% proposed raise is a cost-of-living raise and is what other school divisions are looking at. It’s also what the state is giving in part to support teacher raises, but that only includes teaching positions required by the state, not every employee.
Other highlighted expenditures include a correction of teacher, LPN and custodian scales compared with surrounding school districts for a total cost of approximately $1.98 million.
The budget also includes an adjustment to the supplemental teaching scale based on a 2018 review for a cost of $400,000.
There are some additional instructional increases for a total of $1.2 million that includes the Grow Your Own Teacher program, summer school, fine arts, instructional software, special education, and an increase in positions. The increase in positions would cost an additional $1.77 million and includes one and half school counselors, two LETRS coaches, four English language teachers, a work-based learning coordinator, one psychologist and one social worker.
The budget also includes an increase of $588,357 for Massanutten Technical Center, which is largely due to the creation of the aviation maintenance program.
Total expenditures are $164 million, which reflects an increase of $9.8 million.
The majority of that increase is due to an increase in state revenue of $8.7 million. This is based on the governor’s proposed budget because the General Assembly did not approve a budget before adjourning its regular session.
But there is also a decrease in federal revenue of $1.12 million, which is also offset by an increase in local revenue of $2.5 million.
Expenditures and revenues are balanced based on Scheikl’s proposed budget.
If the School Board decides to go with the superintendent’s proposed budget, it will be approved at a special meeting tonight at Central Office at 5:30 p.m.
From there Scheikl will present the budget to the Board of Supervisors at a meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
