The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday evening and one of the agenda items is about the process for parents to bring complaints to the school division about content they disagree with.
A few months ago school divisions across the country took center stage as parents were calling for banning certain books from school libraries that they felt were not appropriate for school-aged children. It spurred a discussion about censorship and parents' rights to make decisions about their child's education.
While at the time RCPS was not experiencing this kind of pushback from parents, at almost every meeting in recent months, at least one parent has spoken during public comment about perceived "inappropriate materials" in schools.
An agenda item for addressing these concerns was included in the Feb. 28 Rockingham County School Board meeting agenda, but the item was held until the next meeting, which will take place on Monday, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
The topic of parent complaints about instructional materials is listed on the School Board agenda as an information item, which means the School Board will only hear about the policy without voting on it. It is based on the RCPS policy manual.
According to the presentation listed on the agenda, concerns should be submitted in writing using the media complaint form, which can be obtained from principals or Central Office. Any challenges not resolved at the school level may be submitted to the superintendent or their designee.
And the decision of the superintendent may be appealed to the School Board or reviewed at the School Board’s request.
Before a media complaint form is filled at, the issue should be taken care of at the building level, according to the School Board policy.
At the school building level, the complainant will be invited to a conference with the principal and the professional person responsible for use of the challenged materials, the policy says. If an agreement cannot be reached, the complainant will complete the media complaint form and the staff person will complete the media complaint response form, the policy says.
Once the complaint is filed, the principal shall convene a committee including two patrons and three staff members to review the challenged materials, the policy says.
If the committee agrees to a recommendation acceptable to all parties, the principal will carry out the recommendation and file a written report with the superintendent.
If the complaint is not resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant, staff member or principal, materials are forwarded to the superintendent and a division-level committee is formed, the policy says.
A division-level committee will review the materials and school committee report.
According to the policy, the division committee includes:
- One member of the superintendent’s parent advisory committee
- One parent/teacher organization officer
- School parent advisory committee member
- Principal of the school involved
- The assistant superintendent of innovation and learning
- Supervisor of media services
- Member of the librarians’ association
The committee will provide a report to the superintendent. The superintendent will then propose a solution, the policy says. If a resolution is not reached, the superintendent will make a recommendation for action by the School Board. The School Board will then make the final decision to retain, modify, or withdraw the challenged materials.
Books that are taught in class and not just available for checkout in the library are reviewed beforehand by three readers who complete “Bookfinders” evaluations.
Student choice is recommended for independent reading. If a student requests an alternative text in lieu of an entire class tests, teachers will provide something comparable.
Also at Monday's meeting, the Rockingham County School Board will discuss the 2022-23 operating budget.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The meeting is also available to stream. A video link will appear on the RCPS BoardDocs website prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.