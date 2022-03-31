When the pandemic hit and schools were shut down, those working in nutrition services for school divisions across the country were on the front lines in a matter of days handing out meals to families.
One federal measure put into place to help school divisions with the huge burden of providing meals to families during a pandemic that was keeping kids out of school was waivers that would offer families a universal free meal option. It also allowed for greater reimbursement of costs incurred by school divisions.
The provision stayed in place through the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year. However, the funding for the program was cut and beginning with the 2022-23 school year, divisions with a population that does not qualify for free meals will go back to how things were before, including Rockingham County Public Schools.
Next academic year, families that qualify for free and reduced lunch will once again have to submit an application, and families that don’t qualify will have to pay full price again, said Jennifer Williams, supervisor for food and nutrition services for Rockingham County Public Schools. This will have the greatest impact on families that were just above the income line for qualifying for free and reduced lunches, and were seeing the greatest benefit of free meals during the pandemic.
“Starting with next year, as of now, meal applications must be submitted before students can go back to qualifying for free or reduced meals,” Williams said.
Over the last two years, applications were requested from families for the purpose of income documentation, but they were not required for students to receive free and reduced lunch.
It’s unclear whether this will have an impact on whether families will continue to seek free and reduced lunch options or if they will send students to school with meals, Williams said.
The population of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch has increased. Before the pandemic and the universal free meals, the total number of students who qualified for assistance was 40%. That number has risen to 44%, Williams said.
“We’re hoping that over the spring and summer we can get word out about the applications,” she said. There is also an online application that families might find easier to navigate. The online application can be found at www.myschoolapps.com/.
Besides the impact it will have on families, RCPS will likely see a lower reimbursement rate for food at a time when the price of food is going up, Williams said. However, the division will not know the accurate reimbursement rate for a few months, which has made budgeting for the 2022-23 school year difficult.
There are advocacy groups still pushing for legislators to reconsider universal free meals for students, Williams said.
“It was really benefiting so many families,” she said.
