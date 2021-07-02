The three remaining principal positions for Rockingham County Public Schools have been filled. And all new positions across the school division began for employees on Thursday, which was the start of the new fiscal year.
After a number of principal changes were approved by the School Board earlier this year, three remained open at East Rockingham High School, Montevideo Middle School and Ottobine Elementary School.
The new high school principal is Marc Sweigart, previously assistant principal at Turner Ashby High School.
The new Montevideo principal is Jackie Baker, previously assistant principal at Montevideo.
And at Ottobine Elementary School, there is Tonya Parker, previously assistant principal at Cub Run Elementary School.
There are additional new faces for a number of other county schools for the 2021-22 school year as well.
Karen Ridder, previously principal at John Wayland Elementary School, is the principal at Linville-Edom Elementary School. Former Principal Amy Painter is the new director of federal programs in Central Office.
Sara Hammill took over at John Wayland Elementary School. Previously, Hammill was principal at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Pam Dowrey takes over at Pleasant Valley, leaving her principal position at McGaheysville Elementary School to Leslie Kapuchuck, the former principal at Mountain View Elementary School.
Taking over at Mountain View Elementary School is Drew Miller, previously principal at Montevideo Middle School.
J. Kapuchuck leaves as principal at Plains Elementary School to take over as principal at Peak View Elementary School.
Taking over for Kapuchuck is Todd Johnson, formerly principal of Ottobine Elementary School.
Alix Johnston is the new Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling coordinator in Central Office. This is a new cognitive science-based reading program all elementary schools will implement over the next two years, division Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Previously approved position changes include Eric Baylor, former principal at East Rockingham High School, taking on the new position of workplace learning experience coordinator in Central Office.
Former Peak View Elementary School Principal Marcy Williams is the supervisor of compliance and policy in Central Office.
