A push for more school resource officers in schools has been seen across the country ever since the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Texas in May.
Until now, Rockingham County Public Schools has had five SROs and an SRO supervisor — one for each high school and Rockingham Academy.
However, thanks to grant money, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to hire two additional SROs and is seeking two more, said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Rockingham County learned last month that it would be receiving enough grant money to hire four additional SROs for the middle schools. Although stationed in the schools, school resource officers are employees of the sheriff’s office. Therefore, it was the responsibility of that organization to hire the SROs.
Although it received grant money for four SROs, Hutcheson cautioned about trying to hire all four at once. It’s important that the right people are hired to be SROs and that they are appropriately trained, Hutcheson said.
The sheriff’s office received about five applications for the two SRO positions being hired for. Two candidates were selected to serve at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
Deputy Timmy Good — no relation to Rockingham Academy SRO deputy Larry Good — is now working at Montevideo Middle School. Deputy Andrew Custer will be working at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
Good is an internal hire, having worked at the jail before taking on the role of SRO. Custer is a former sheriff’s office employee who is returning.
Although their primary home bases will be the middle schools, Good and Custer will be working closely with the SROs at Spotswood High School and Turner Ashby High School, respectively, Hutcheson said.
Each school district has a number of elementary schools that are also under the purview of the high school, and now middle school, SROs.
“We don’t want the public to have the misconception that they will be working at the middle school [solely],” Hutcheson said. Instead, the new middle school SROs will work with the SROs at the high schools to cover all of the schools in their jurisdiction.
Good will be working with deputy Rodrigo Alvarez at Spotswood High School to cover SHS, MMS, as well as Cub Run Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School and South River Elementary School.
Custer will be working with deputy Carl Irvine at Turner Ashby High School to cover TAHS, Wilbur Pence Middle School, as well as John Wayland Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School.
Now that two SROs have been hired, Hutcheson is recruiting and hiring for the other two positions, which will be at Elkton Middle School and J. Frank Hillyard Middle School.
Hutcheson has been working closely with Superintendent Oskar Scheikl on this process.
“We’re thrilled about it,” Hutcheson said of the new SROs. “It’s been great working with Dr. Scheikl. His input has been significant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.