There are two new faces at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Thanks to school safety grant money, Rockingham County Public Schools was able to add two new school resource officers is are in the midst of adding two more, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
Meet the newest SROs for Rockingham County Public Schools:
Andrew Custer
School: Wilbur S. Pence Middle School
How long have you been in Law Enforcement? I have been in law enforcement for four and a half years.
What made you want to be an SRO? I always wanted to be a role model to kids. I want the kids to know that if they have a problem that they don’t have to be afraid to come and talk to me. This is a great opportunity to have a positive influence in their lives.
How’s your position going so far as an SRO? Everything is going great, and I really like working at Wilbur Pence Middle School. Everyone here has been very welcoming and it has been a pleasure interacting with and getting to know all the students and faculty.
Timothy “Luke” Good
School: Montevideo Middle School
How long have you been in law enforcement? I have been in law enforcement for 6 years.
What made you want to be an SRO? I had a lot of influence from my D.A.R.E. officer when I was in school. I have also always enjoyed going around and visiting the schools and interacting with students while on regular patrol assignments. I want to help the students and change any of the negative perceptions that sometimes goes along with law enforcement. I wanted to let the kids know that we are there to help them and that they can come to me at any time if they have problems or questions.
How’s your position going so far as an SRO? I’m enjoying it and students are already starting to interact with me a lot. I’m starting to see some good results from building new relationships with the kids here. It’s great to be in such a positive environment and being at a place like MMS where people want you to be there.
