PENN LAIRD — When Betsy Hulvey saw a post by World Music Drumming on Facebook saying it was looking to host a weeklong clinic for teachers and wanted to have it on the East Coast, Hulvey knew Rockingham County needed to host it.
Hulvey took a World Music Drumming class six years prior and had always wanted to do it again.
The World Music Drumming curriculum was created for music educators, church musicians and community-based music leaders, offering summer workshops with courses presented by esteemed faculty, according to the organization’s website.
“Participants return to their schools and communities, having experienced rich professional development, ready to incorporate the World Music Drumming Curriculum framework within their program,” the website states.
But Hulvey knew that if she was going to get World Music Drumming to come to the Valley, she was going to have to campaign. The competition to host the weeklong clinic was steep, with other educators having the same idea to pitch their districts.
“I made a plea for Rockingham County that include the interstates, the airports, the downtown area, the hotels and amazing restaurants, Shenandoah National Park. This area really is a jewel,” she said.
World Music Drumming agreed and hosted 35 teachers this week from all over the country at Peak View Elementary School. Of the 35, 10 were Rockingham County Public Schools teachers. As the host school division, RCPS teachers were given a discount on the registration, and the school division covered the remaining cost for all 10 teachers, Hulvey said. The other 25 participants represent eight additional states in the United States.
Participants took part in the workshop every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day is broken up into four sections that include group work with all 35 participants, individual work, small group work and then coming back together at the end of the day to present what they worked on.
There were two main classes offered, but all participants worked together throughout the week.
Many of the participants are elementary music teachers and have musical experience, although not necessarily drumming experience or this intensive drum training. However, there were a few participants who had no drumming experience.
The instructors leading the two classes — Melissa Blum and Paul Corbière — are experts in their field, Hulvey said.
“When you go to state or national conferences, they are always there,” she said.
World Music Drumming focuses on professional development and training for teachers and does that through listening and collaboration with peers, said Becky Ford, who took over as the director of fine arts for Rockingham County Public Schools this month.
This morning, the 35 students and instructors will put on a “informance” for summer school students, division principals and anyone from the community who wants to attend. The “informance” will be focused on informing attendees about different styles of drumming, rather than a traditional performance, Ford said.
Teachers will be able to take this training and bring it back to their students this fall, Ford said, and to share it with other teachers.
“It’s about getting kids into different music and exposing them to different ethnicities,” Ford said. “This kind of training is highly sought after.”
For Hulvey, the week has been a dream and has allowed her to interact with teachers from all over the country and hear their experiences.
“It really just highlights the amazingness that we have and are in Rockingham County,” Hulvey said.
Today’s performance will be at Peak View Elementary School at 9:30 a.m.
To learn more about World Music Drumming, go to worldmusicdrumming.com.
