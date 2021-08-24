For about 100 Cub Run Elementary School students, Monday was their first day back in school in 17 months. And for about 100 kindergartners, it was their first time in school ever.
So, it was no surprise that dismissal time for Rockingham County’s largest elementary school was going to take some getting used to, Principal Kenny Boyers said.
But thankfully, it’s a system Cub Run has had in place since last year when the doors reopened for the 2020-21 school year.
The Penn Laird elementary school has an enrollment of about 640, which will jump to close to 700 when prekindergarten students return on Wednesday.
Making sure every student gets to their correct bus, car or after-school program is an “all-hands-on-deck” situation.
The system was made even more complicated, although more convenient for parents, when Boyers and the principal of Montevideo Middle School just up the hill implemented a single sibling pickup location. Previously, parents of both a Montevideo student and Cub Run student would have to wait in two lines to pick up both kids. Now, Cub Run students meet their Montevideo sibling at a designated location so parents can pick them both up at the same time.
Everyone knows their role in executing a successful dismissal. Each day of the week a different grade level’s teachers help with bus duty. Another group of “sweepers” help guide lines of students who are being picked up to the correct location.
“Are we ready?” Boyers asked one of the office workers on Monday. To which they replied: “No,” with a laugh.
“Thanks for being honest,” Boyers joked back.
While it may take a few days to get the hang of a smooth dismissal, it was clear that everyone — teachers, staff and students alike — was excited to be there.
“It’s been a great day,” Boyers said, adding that having last year’s virtual learners back was great. Although they only represented a small portion of the number of students who attend Cub Run, their absence was felt.
Pre-K students return to the classroom on Wednesday across the school division.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Aug. 17.
Per a mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam, all students and staff are required to wear masks while inside a school building, regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.