In 2021, Eric Baylor, the first and only principal at East Rockingham High School, took over a new position in Central Office called the work-based learning facilitator.
It's been a fast-growing and busy position, and Rockingham County is ready to double down and expand the position.
Baylor has been working with students one on one and with area businesses, organizations and partnerships to guide students into their next step after graduating from high school. Baylor has been working with all grade levels, but particularly with older high school students to get them connected with potential future employers.
"It's really just focusing on students to help them better themselves in life. It's working to help them find a good job and prepare all of our students," he has said.
A few months after the start of the current school year, Baylor secured an apprenticeship for a Broadway High School student with Bryan Tool and Machining.
The Virginia Department of Education had recently approved a policy that allows students who work to receive a high school credit as long as the job pertains to a career they are interested in pursuing and they work there at least 280 hours during the school year.
This has been appealing to students, and at the time there were 250 from RCPS who are working, Baylor has said.
"It's a great example of how students and the schools can partner with local businesses," Baylor has said.
At a School Board meeting last week, Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for RCPS, presented some budget items that are being proposed for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. Some of those items include added positions, one of which is a work-based learning coordinator.
"We have one in the division," Mast said of Baylor. "That person has been very busy helping high school students."
