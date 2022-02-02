A little over a week ago, the Rockingham County School Board voted 3-2 to continue requiring masks in schools despite an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin that states school divisions cannot mandate masks.
The decision was made to revisit masks at the School Board’s Feb. 28 meeting. At that time board members will evaluate the omicron variant surge to see if masks can safely be made optional.
The vote was met with unruly responses from some parents who said their child would be in school the next day without a mask.
Despite the loud reactions from parents, the school division for the most part saw little pushback from students.
Students are not being suspended for not wearing masks, but they are being sent home and those absences are not excused.
“The protocol is to send students home for the day. Those absences were excused [Jan. 25] since it was the first day under the new rules, but they are unexcused as of [Jan. 26],” Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said last week. “There is no additional discipline at this point.”
Scheikl said he didn’t know exactly how many students were sent home this past week, but the number was small, with no more than five cases at any single school.
“Other middle and high schools reported one or two. Elementary schools mostly said, ‘Nothing to report,’ although some did have one or two kids they met with,” Scheikl said. “I think the main point is that the numbers were very low. Even at the meeting, I only received 25 opt-out forms, and some of those students did attend with masks.”
Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration for Rockingham County Public Schools, said Tuesday that things have gone smoothly over the past week.
“We still have a handful of students who have said they will not wear masks,” Alderfer said. “These students are not allowed to be in school without a mask. We handle this as an attendance issue, not with disciplinary action.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has not reported any pushback to its decision to continue wearing masks at school, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.