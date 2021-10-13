At a School Board meeting Monday, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl outlined some topics and projects that will be focal points in the coming months.
The five topics are: growth in Rockingham County, transportation, project-based learning, professional learning communities, and mental and behavioral health.
The Penn Laird and McGaheysville area of the county continues to grow, so the School Board will be considering multiple options for aligning capacities for the Elkton Middle School and East Rockingham High School attendance zones, as well as the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Broadway High School attendance zones.
There will be an update on this at one of the November meetings.
Like school divisions across the country, Rockingham County is struggling with a bus driver shortage. The School Board will consider a few options for how to handle this, which include creating more double bus runs, staggering school start times, adjusting bus driver contracts and relying more on parent transportation.
To address these issues and the continued efforts to provide tiered systems of support for students’ emotional and mental health, and providing professional learning opportunities for teachers, a number advisory committees will be asked to submit reports. The advisory committees include teacher, student, parent and community. A preliminary report is expected in December.
