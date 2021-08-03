There is a lot of prep going on behind the scenes to get Rockingham County Public Schools buildings ready for the return of students in three weeks. But unlike last year, the prep this year feels similar to years before, as the school division prepares to return all students to the classroom five days a week.
Some of the major things going on right now include deep cleaning of the buildings and preparing school schedules, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
For the former, all of the furniture is taken out of the classrooms and wiped down, and the classrooms themselves are cleaned from floor to ceiling, Shifflett said. The floors are buffed and waxed.
"It's a big operation," Shifflett said, but added that this happens every year, not just in years after a pandemic.
Principals and guidance counselors are working on schedules for students, and elementary school principals are working on class lists.
One of the bigger decisions that will affect how school starts is the school division's choice on whether students will be required to wear masks in school.
At the Monday School Board meeting, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will share some information about this topic that will include recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, Shifflett said. Scheikl will also share the results of a survey that was sent out last month to gauge parents' feelings on whether students should wear masks while in the buildings.
This decision could also have an effect on enrollment for the fall, Shifflett said. RCPS saw a decline in enrollment during the 2020-21 school year in light of the pandemic and parents choosing to home-school their kids, as was seen in school divisions across the commonwealth. It is expected that enrollment will return to normal for the 2021-22 school year, but the decision on masks may sway families who were on the fence, Shifflett said, and in both directions. If the School Board decides that masks are optional, some parents might decide to home-school because they don't feel it's safe. On the other side, there may be families opposed to masks and will choose to home-school if the School Board decides to require them.
Following Scheikl's presentation to the School Board on Monday, the school division's health safety committee will meet and decide on whether to recommend masks, Shifflett said, along with other decisions on mitigation strategies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.