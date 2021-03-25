It’s no secret that there is a teacher shortage in Virginia and across the country, and the problem doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon, studies show.
Rockingham County Public Schools has felt the teacher shortage in a variety of subject areas in recent years, said Eric Fitzgerald, director of career and technical education for the school division. For example, normally there are three or four student teachers in the schools each year in his area of study — career and technical education. This year, there is only one.
Seeking to address the matter, the Rockingham County School Board approved a new program on Monday that could help interest people in a teaching career while they are still in high school.
For the past two years, RCPS has offered a semester-long class called Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow. The class instructs high school students on not only the academic components needed to become a teacher, but the character components and the commitment needed to pursue the profession, Fitzgerald said.
A year ago, RCPS expanded the program to include Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow 2, to build upon what students learned their first semester.
The school division is taking it to the next step by offering a mentorship over the summer, an expansion of the Teachers for Tomorrow concept.
Beginning after school lets out for the 2020-21 school year, 20 or so interested upperclassman will be paired with a school and a teacher for a week where they will get the basics on teaching. After that, students will work in tandem with their teacher for the division’s summer school program.
“They’ll actually be in the classroom with the teacher,” Fitzgerald said. “They will be under teacher supervision the entire time. But they will get firsthand experience.”
The concept of the program is to not only help out summer school teachers, but to give students an early opportunity to figure out whether teaching is right for them. For so long those interested in teaching would go through years of study before getting into a classroom, only to realize that the experience wasn’t what they thought or wanted.
It also might have the benefit of bringing those students back to RCPS after they complete their studies in teaching, educated in the community and then returning to educate the next generation, Fitzgerald said.
“We train students in all types of careers, but so often we don’t focus on teaching. We don’t recruit for our own profession,” he said.
RCPS also has a number of practicum and student teachers, some of whom choose to seek employment with the school division after they graduate.
According to the Department of Education, school divisions are not required to report data on student teachers or employment as a result.
