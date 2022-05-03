The future of Linville-Edom Elementary School once again remains up in the air.
After it was announced in 2019 that Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl was recommending that the school close due to a lack of solution to the school’s outdated sewer system, parents and community members launched a campaign to save the school.
In response to the outpouring of support for keeping the small community school open, it was determined that every reasonable effort would be made to solve the sewer system issue and keep LEES open.
It seemed the school division had found its solution in purchasing land adjacent to the school from a local landowner where clean discharge could be disposed of. However, recently the Virginia Department of Health rejected to sites that the school division proposed, Scheikl said.
There is now no possibility for a runoff solution for the school.
“In the end there is no good parcel of land available,” Scheikl said.
But Scheikl and his Central Office staff are not giving up yet. There is a stream where runoff can be disposed of as long as the school division purchases nitrate credits. The idea behind a nitrate credit is to offset the footprint of using a stream to dispose of waste, especially in areas particularly vulnerable to nitrate pollution. Credits could involve funding the creation of habitat like wetlands, meadows and woodland.
Currently nitrate credits are available and between the cost of building a new septic system and purchasing credits it would cost the division $500,000 for the system and few thousand more for the credits, something the school division would pony up for, Scheikl said.
The real issue will come when the school inevitably faces a substantial renovation in about 10 years. The availability of nitrate credits is not guaranteed. And while spending a half million dollars to bargain on the future availability of nitrate credits is one thing, spending $10 million in the hopes of their continued availability is another, Scheikl said.
Fortunately, Linville-Edom does not need a significant overhaul for 10 years and therefore can remain open during that time as long as nitrate credits are available. But unless another solution to the school’s sewer system becomes available between now and then, a discussion of the school’s future will need to take place once again.
The design for the new sewer system is underway and will have to be approved by the Virginia Department of Health before this “plan B” can ultimately be approved by the Rockingham County School Board and then implemented.
