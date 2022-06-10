Rockingham County Public Schools has found itself ahead of the game when it comes to literacy, and the School Board will hear a presentation on new General Assembly legislation at a meeting on Monday.
Recently, the General Assembly passed legislation on structured literacy that must be implemented by all school divisions beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
The Virginia Literacy Act is a comprehensive, multipronged approach for ensuring evidence-based literacy instruction is implemented in all early learning classrooms, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Some of the key components of the legislation are:
• Requires both the instructional and intervention programs in grades kindergarten through third be aligned with science-based reading research, as set out in a divisionwide literacy plan
• Maintains the current screening model to identify students with reading deficiencies. Students identified as in need of intervention services must now have those services documented in a student reading plan.
• Ensures parents are engaged in the development of the student reading plans and have access to resources to support literacy development at home.
In addition, the literacy law requires school divisions provide a reading specialist per 550 students in grades kindergarten through third, provide professional development, and stipulates certain licensure and endorsement requirements.
Fortunately, Rockingham County Public Schools has already implemented these measures and will not have to make any changes or additions to its literacy program as a result of this legislation, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
Shifflett will present to the School Board on Monday what RCPS is doing in terms of structured literacy and how it aligns with these new mandates from the state.
RCPS is doing this through a program called LETRS, which was a pilot program during the 2020-21 school year and only involved one elementary school and about 50 teachers.
During the 2021-22 school year, LETRS was taken divisionwide at the elementary school level, and every teacher received the first volume of training, with those who participated in 2020-21 receiving volume two of training.
LETRS uses science-based literacy, which is a model based on decoding and word recognition as well as language comprehension, Shifflett said.
“It leads kids to a better understanding when they read,” he said. For years RCPS had implemented part of that strategy but with the LETRS program it has embraced science-based literacy.
Along with the presentation on the General Assembly legislation concerning literacy, the School Board will also vote to appropriate funds in the amount of $150,000 for architectural services for Broadway High School.
The School Board agenda can be viewed on BoardDocs. The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The meeting will also be available to stream on the BoardDocs website. A video link to the meeting will appear prior to the start of the meeting.
