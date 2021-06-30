CoSN awarded the Trusted Learning Environment Seal to Rockingham County Public Schools on Monday. It is only the second school division in the state to receive the distinction.
The TLE Seal is a prestigious national distinction that school districts earn for demonstrating a commitment to protecting student data through modern, rigorous policies and practices, according to a press release
RCPS is responsible for managing the privacy of more than 11,600 students.
The TLE Seal serves as a critical privacy framework for school districts of all sizes across the country working to protect their students’ information.
Rockingham County Public Schools joins a select group of school districts in small, large, urban and rural communities that have earned the seal. As a recipient, RCPS has committed to ongoing improvement of its student data privacy practices. To maintain its status as a TLE Seal recipient, RCPS will be required to demonstrate that improvement through a reapplication process every two years.
— Staff Report
