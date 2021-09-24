Adam Conley remembers being a freshman at Broadway High School a few years ago, touring Bryan Tool and Machining and thinking, “This is cool. I want to work here.”
A year later, he contacted the business to see what he needed to do to get a job or an internship. He was told that he needed to take a class at Blue Ridge Community College before employment at the manufacturing firm.
Conley was all set to take the class, but then the pandemic hit in March 2020 during the tail end of his sophomore year, and the plan had to be put on hold.
Conley was having a tough time trying to navigate the process of getting involved with Bryan Tool and Machining when Eric Baylor, former principal at East Rockingham High School, took a new position in central office for Rockingham County Public Schools as the work-based learning coordinator over the summer.
Baylor heard about Conley’s goal of working and learning at Bryan Tool from one of the counselors at Broadway High School. He quickly jumped in to help because Baylor knew that what Conley was really after was an apprenticeship.
“Mr. Baylor really took care of everything,” Conley said. “He took care of all the paperwork.”
An apprenticeship is unique in that most have to be registered with the Department of Labor and require the correct paperwork and filing on both the apprentice’s side and the business’ side.
But they were able to get everything in place, and Conley started at Bryan Tool on the first day of school. He goes every day from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Conley said he is learning about different tools and machines while working on various projects.
“If I have a question I can ask the person next to me, and they’ll put down their work to help, however long it takes,” Conley said. “Everyone is really friendly and nice.”
Conley’s apprenticeship will continue for the remainder of his senior year, at which point he hopes to get a full-time job with the Broadway-based business after graduating this coming spring.
This is the first apprenticeship that a Rockingham County student has received outside of Massanutten Technical Center, Baylor said.
Baylor’s position is a new one for RCPS, and he primarily goes to the four high schools to work with students to help them secure jobs, internships and other work-based opportunities.
The Virginia Department of Education has recently approved a policy that allows students who work to receive a high school credit as long as the job pertains to a career they are interested in pursuing and they work there at least 280 hours during the school year.
This has been appealing to students, and there are currently 250 from RCPS who are working, Baylor said.
“I’ve spent the last three or four weeks talking to kids and getting them signed up for mentorships and internships,” he said. But Conley is so far the only case of an apprenticeship that Baylor has seen.
“It’s a great example of how students and the schools can partner with local businesses,” Baylor said. “It’s a win for Adam, it’s a win for Bryan Tool and it’s a win for the school division.”
Baylor hopes more apprenticeships can be secured for RCPS students in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.