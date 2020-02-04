Now that the Rockingham County School Board has approved redistricting for the Grottoes and Spotswood attendance areas, senior staff are asking parents to respond whether they plan to use any of the approved grandfathering and sibling rules by Feb. 14.
Last week, the School Board approved a proposal to alleviate crowding at Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School by sending some students to Elkton Middle School and East Rockingham High School.
To minimize the interruption of changing schools, while also solving the problem at hand, the board approved only requiring current South River Elementary School fifth-graders to attend Elkton Middle School next year. This will affect about 50 students, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Any student currently at Spotswood High School will be allowed to graduate from Spotswood High School. Also, if a student affected by redistricting has a sibling at another school — for example, if a rising sixth-grader has a sibling at Montevideo — parents can choose to send their student to the same school.
In addition, rising ninth-graders will have the choice of attending either Spotswood High School or East Rockingham High School. That is the same for students at Montevideo Middle School who may want to attend Elkton Middle School next year. There are some considerations where a parent might make that decision, Scheikl said.
For example, if a rising eighth-grader was an athlete and knew he or she would be attending East Rockingham High School eventually, a parent might opt to have that student attend Elkton Middle School next year, to allow the student to possibly play junior varsity sports for the high school they will eventually attend.
"It's a complicated decision with each family," Scheikl said.
It's also a complicated scenario for the school division. No matter what parents decide for the upcoming school year, the division will provide transportation. That's why Scheikl is asking for all parent decisions by Feb. 14 so staff can get started on the daunting task of drawing bus lines that get students where they need to go in the most efficient manner.
Also, depending on how many students end up switching from Montevideo to Elkton, teachers will need to be moved around as well.
If every student potentially affected by redistricting chose to not use sibling or grandfathering rules, 150 students in the school division would find themselves at a school they wouldn't have previously attended before redistricting was approved, Scheikl said.
However, that is unlikely to happen. In the day after the School Board's vote on redistricting, Scheikl received 10 responses from parents about whether they were going to employ grandfathering or sibling rules, and it was split down the middle with five saying yes and five saying no.
"We also don't expect it will be 50-50, but will that as a sample, we'll have to see," Scheikl said.
Additional information on redistricting, grandfather rules and more can be found on the school division's website at www.rockingham.k12.va.us/.
