Thanks to a combination of grants and waivers for meal prices over the past few years, Rockingham County Public Schools has reduced its lunch debt from $3,000 this time last year to $700 this year.
Lunch debt is accrued because no child is denied a lunch whether they can pay for it or not, said Jennifer Williams, supervisor for food and nutrition services for Rockingham County Public Schools. Furthermore, students cannot be asked about their lunch debt as that would draw attention to sensitive financial information.
As a result, every year, the school division finds itself with a certain amount of lunch debt that is absorbed into the budget.
However, when the pandemic occurred, laws were passed to allow for universal free breakfast and lunch for students across the commonwealth. Since the 2019-20 school year, no lunch debt has been added to the RCPS balance, Williams said.
“These $700 were carryover balances,” she said. But even the $3,000 that the school division was sitting on last year was a small amount compared to years past and in comparison to the school cafeteria fund, which is about $6.3 million.
In addition to the help that RCPS received from the free meal waivers, it also received grants from Martin’s grocery store to pay down lunch debt as part of its “round of the bucks” program, Williams said.
But the universal free meals provision for all state school divisions is going away beginning this fall. Only school divisions with a certain level of poverty across the board will qualify for free meals for all students.
In Rockingham County, families will have to once again qualify for free and reduced lunch and apply for it before free meals can be given, Williams said. Therefore, the lunch debt will once again begin to rise for the 2022-23 school year.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has not carried a lunch debt since the 2019-20 school year, said Andrea Early, director of school nutrition for HCPS.
And HCPS will not see any lunch debt this fall as the school division qualifies for the community eligibility provision that allows free meals for all students.
Beginning on Tuesday, free meals will be given to children under the age of 18 through Rockingham County Public Schools. Breakfast will be given out from 8 until 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
This will continue on weekdays through Friday, July 29.
Meals will be given at: Cub Run Elementary School, Elkton Elementary School, Elkton Middle School, Fulks Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, John C. Myers Elementary School, John Wayland Elementary School, Lacey Spring Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School, Plains Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, South River Elementary School and Wilbur Pence Middle School.
