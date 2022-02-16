The Rockingham County School Board decided Monday to make a change to its mask policy for a specific group of students.
Students participating in high school musicals this year will not be forced to wear masks during performances.
During the discussion of the mask policy it was brought up that athletes have not been forced to wear masks while playing sports per the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. School Board Vice Chair Jackie Lohr asked that it be considered that students who participate in musicals, a voluntary activity such as sports, be able to go unmasked if they want.
“I think the same courtesy should be extended to musicals,” Lohr said.
While the general requirement of masks in school was not agreed upon by School Board members, it was agreed that students performing in musicals should not have to wear them.
“I don’t have a problem with those kids being treated the same way as athletes,” said School Board Chair Dan Breeden.
The School Board approved a motion 5-0 to allow masks to be optional for students in musicals.
Musical season is well underway for Rockingham County high schools.
Justine Mackey is the theater teacher for Spotswood High School. SHS is showing “The Music Man” this weekend.
“We are still waiting for additional instruction from Dr. [Superintendent Oskar] Scheikl as the logistics to offer this option to students are a bit different then other sports,” Mackey said. “So, specific details are still to come.”
At Monday’s meeting the School Board also voted to make masks optional for all students if the community transmission of the COVID-19 virus drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or if a law is passed making masks optional.
The Virginia General Assembly has passed a bill to make masks optional in the state’s K-12 schools.
The legislation was delivered to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who amended it seeking an emergency clause that could put the law into effect March 1.
If the emergency clause is not added or approved by the General Assembly, the legislation will go into effect in July.
