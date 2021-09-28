Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl addressed the controversy traversing the country of whether critical race theory is being taught in schools and pleaded with the public to stop lambasting teachers on social media at a School Board meeting on Monday.
Scheikl once again reiterated that CRT is not being taught in RCPS, but that curricula has to be updated from what was taught in history classes 40 years ago.
CRT is not being taught, Scheikl said, but equity in how history is taught is not only what is required by state standards but is the right thing to do.
“We won’t be teaching history books published in 1957 that says slaves didn’t have it so bad because they had job security,” Scheikl said. But nothing that’s been taught about history suggests that curricula is designed to make white students feel bad, he said.
Scheikl related it to his own personal history of being from Austria. Having conversations with his parents about the 6 million Jewish people who disappeared from Austria under Nazi rule was a difficult one. But it’s one that must be had and taught, and it doesn’t mean that Scheikl himself must feel guilty because of actions that happened in the country he was born in.
But the real message that Scheikl was sharing Monday is that harassment of teachers on social media has to stop. Teachers have been the subject of hateful or threatening language because of what they are teaching and what books they are offering, he said.
“Teachers are being attacked for bringing extra books into the classroom. That has to stop,” Scheikl said. “If you want to complain about what is being taught in schools, complain to me.”
Scheikl said he is getting calls from husbands upset about how their partners are being attacked on social media, and expressing their concern for their partners’ safety.
“I ask everyone to tone down the rhetoric that threatens teachers, that makes people feel afraid, and that allows for balanced lessons,” Scheikl said.
In addition, Scheikl discussed ways that the school division is addressing the stress, fatigue and challenges teachers are facing during the continued COVID-19 pandemic and the shortages of teachers, substitutes and bus drivers as a result.
Teachers at the high schools, for example, have banked asynchronous lessons that can be deployed if they have to be out of the building for days due to exposure to the virus.
The school division will also be offering increased substitute teacher pay in the hope of encouraging retired teachers to come back to the classroom. For short-term teachers, $120 a day will be offered, and $130 a day for long-term subs.
Scheikl was also asked whether the dress code can be relaxed to give teachers a small break with their stress levels. Scheikl said he has discussed that in principal meetings, and it can be offered.
While some divisions have shortened the school day to alleviate pressure and stress, Scheikl said that should not be implemented without input from families. When this idea was floated last year, it became clear that the burden it would place on families and child care outweighs the benefit of a shortened day, he said.
